23 of the most daring looks Rihanna has ever worn

Rihanna tricked the eye in a glamorous gown at the 53rd Annual Grammy Awards in February 2011.

For her fourth Grammys red carpet appearance, Rihanna stepped out in a white frill and semi-sheer gown on February 13, 2011. Under the figure-hugging gown, which was created by couture designer Jean Paul Gaultier, the singer wore pasties and ski-colored underwear to trick the eye into believing she was fully bare. Her red lob haircut and red lip beautifully contrasted the white gown.

Later in the night, the singer performed one of her and Drake’s songs, “What’s my Name,” and went on to win best dance recording for “Only Girl (In The World).”