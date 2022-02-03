23 of the most daring looks Rihanna has ever worn

Rihanna’s “naked dress” worn to the CFDA Fashion Awards in June 2014 will go down in history as her most daring.

The form-fitting dress covered in Swarovski crystals broke the internet because the sheer material revealed the singer’s bare breasts and flesh-toned underwear. The coordinating holographic-like gloves and headpiece and the fur shawl gave a fresh spin on old Hollywood glam.

The now-iconic look was only fitting as Rihanna attended the event to accept the CFDA’s fashion icon award.

Rihanna spoke to Vogue in a March 2016 interview, reminiscing over the look. She said she wishes she wore a bedazzled thong instead, saying, “That’s the only regret I have in my life.”