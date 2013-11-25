Rihanna's Mum Presented Her With The Icon Award At The AMAs

Kevin Winter/Getty Rihanna’s mum gave a moving speech at the American Music Awards. Watch below.

Rihanna received the first-ever Icon Award at Sunday’s 2013 American Music Awards.

Bill Maher introduced the singer’s “Diamonds” live performance by acknowledging the 25-year-old has sold a whopping 50 million albums and 180 digital tracks worldwide.

Then in a special video, Jay Z told the audience “Something in her eyes told me she was a star.”

But the real highlight was after Rihanna’s performance when her mum, Monica Fenty, brought out the Icon Award statue to her daughter.

“Rihanna, I’m so proud of you tonight,” her mum said on stage. “I know the journey in your career has not always been an easy one but tonight I applaud and admire you for being so strong and so positive and so humble and so focused. It’s amazing how you always take positive from all of your experiences.”

Watch the performance and speeches below. Rihanna’s mum comes out at 7:00.

