HOUSE OF THE DAY: Inside The $US45 Million Aspen Mansion Where Rihanna Celebrated Her 26th Birthday

Rihanna 26th birthday Aspen CabinAspen Associates Realty Group

Grammy award-winning singer Rihanna recently celebrated her birthday at a gorgeous $US45 million mansion in Aspen, according to real estate website Trulia.

The home — which is currently on the market with Aspen Homes Realty Group — is within walking distance of downtown Aspen with ski access to Aspen Mountain.

The singer posted ample pictures of herself on Instagram enjoying the slopes, as well as partying at the 18,750-square-foot cabin, which has a pool, movie theatre, bowling alley, and seven bedrooms.

The open-air style home is perfect for entertaining, with a 40-foot-high foyer entrance, 5 car turntable garage, and even private elevator access to the master suite.

And if Rihanna’s snaps of the weekend are any indication, she had a great time turning 26.

Welcome to 1011 Ute Avenue in Aspen, Colorado -- the $US45 million mansion where Rihanna celebrated her 26th birthday.

The home sits on .75 acres in CO, and is the perfect place for entertaining.

It has ski access to Aspen Mountain, which Rihanna took ample advantage of.

Inside, the home has 18,750 square feet, and a 40-foot-high entrance foyer.

It was decorated with balloons and flowers in honour of the visiting singer.

The mansion also has a 30-foot-long water fall feature.

As well as a movie theatre, recreation room with billiards table, and bowling alley.

The open-air living room has gorgeous views of the mountains, and a fire place.

Which Rihanna obviously had to take a selfie in front of.

The kitchen has soaring ceilings, a long central island, and bar seating.

The five-car garage is impeccably lit, and even has a turn table to help with entrances and exits.

Outside, there's a pool and a hot tub in the backyard.

Which Rihanna spent some quality time in.

