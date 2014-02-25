HOUSE OF THE DAY: Inside The $US45 Million Aspen Mansion Where Rihanna Celebrated Her 26th Birthday

Grammy award-winning singer Rihanna recently celebrated her birthday at a gorgeous $US45 million mansion in Aspen, according to real estate website Trulia.

The home — which is currently on the market with Aspen Homes Realty Group — is within walking distance of downtown Aspen with ski access to Aspen Mountain.

The singer posted ample pictures of herself on Instagram enjoying the slopes, as well as partying at the 18,750-square-foot cabin, which has a pool, movie theatre, bowling alley, and seven bedrooms.

The open-air style home is perfect for entertaining, with a 40-foot-high foyer entrance, 5 car turntable garage, and even private elevator access to the master suite.

And if Rihanna’s snaps of the weekend are any indication, she had a great time turning 26.

