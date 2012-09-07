Watch: Rihanna Opened MTV's Video Music Awards With Her Raunchiest Song

Rihanna’s new short crop wasn’t the only crowd shocker at tonight’s MTV 2012 Video Music Awards.



The singer opened the show with the dirtiest track off her latest album “Talk That Talk”: Cockiness.

(You can see the lyrics for yourself, here.)

We were convinced she would have performed the tamer “Where Have You Been?” for television, but then again, these are the MTV VMAs where anything goes.

Ri lit up the stage before jumping into the crowd to perform chart topper, “We Found Love.”

Check out her raunchy crowd pleaser below:

