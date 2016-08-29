Rihanna opens the VMAs with an amazing mix of her greatest hits

The 2016 MTV Video Music Awards have kicked off with a performance by this year’s Video Vangaurd Award winner, Rihanna.

The first of four performances by the Grammy winner was a mix of her greatest hits, from “Only Girl in the World” to “Where Have You Been.” She and her dancers were dressed in all pink.

We can’t wait to see what else she has in store for us this evening. Apparently she’s performing several times throughout the show, according to the announcers.

Watch the performance below:

