Rihanna teased her new song in the latest 'Star Trek' trailer

Since J.J. Abrams moved across the universe to direct “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” Star Trek producers hired “Fast & Furious” director Justin Lin to take over the franchise. They’re also throwing in a new Rihanna song as a bonus.

You can hear a preview of Rihanna’s new song “Sledgehammer” on the latest trailer for “Star Trek Beyond.” Rihanna also released the full song on Spotify. There full soundtrack for the movie will be released on July 29, a week after the movie. Watch the trailer below:

Rihanna teased the tease yesterday with a cryptic Instagram post.



“Star Trek Beyond” will be in theatres on July 22. It stars Idris Elba, Chris Pine, Simon Pegg, Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldana, and Anton Yelchin, in one of his last roles.

