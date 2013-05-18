Here Is The Topshop Tank Top That Rihanna Doesn't Want You To See

Rihanna is suing British fast-fashion brand Topshop for $5 million for allegedly using her face on a tank top without her permission.
An anonymous source told The New York Post that Rihanna’s team tried to negotiate with Topshop’s owners for eight months “but they offered her $5,000 and didn’t care,” reports the Post.
“Rihanna’s management asked Topshop a number of times to stop selling her image and were told, ‘We do what we want.’ They buy the pictures from a photographer, but they do not pay the artist licensing fees. Unfortunately, UK law does not protect the artist,” the source told The Post.
Here’s the tank top in question:
Until now, Rihanna has often been photographed wearing the affordable brand’s clothing.
