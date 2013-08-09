Rihanna Sued For Allegedly Not Paying Grandma's Massive Funeral Bill

instagram.com/badgalriri Rihanna with her ‘Gran Gran Dolly’ before she passed away last year.

Rihanna was

extremely closewith her “Gran Gran Dolly,” so when she

passed away last Junefrom cancer, the singer made sure to send her out in style.

After her body was sent to Barbados for burial, Rihanna threw her grandmother a celebration of life that included party tents, multi-media large screens and huge exotic floral arrangements.

“The company that threw grandma’s final shindig claims the grand total was more than $US150,000,” reports TMZ, adding that “Rihanna paid only about a quarter of that and refused to pay more.”

The lawsuit states that Rihanna claimed the bill was exorbitant and she refused to pay the balance. The funeral home claims Rihanna’s demands came at a hefty price, notes TMZ.

Rihanna hasn’t commented on the claims, but is currently home in Barbados spending time with her grandfather and other relatives during the annual Crop Over festival.

“Look who was pon de road yesterday! My grandfather Bravo!!! The whole family was out to all! #Heauxm#Culture #Tradition #CropOva #Family #BIM#Barbados.”

“I love my big lil brother @gallest #heauxm #barbados.”

