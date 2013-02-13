Rihanna Strips Down In Tub For 'Stay' Music Video — Here's Today's Buzz

- Argo/Warner Bros.”Argo” reaches a $200M box office milestone.”Argo” has reached the box office milestone of grossing $200 million worldwide. The awards darling is making a brave comeback at the box office as Warner Bros. promises, “We’ll keep it in theatres right through the Oscars.”
- Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reportedly buying three more mansions, in addition to the $11 million one they just purchased in Calabasas. The parents-to-be are also looking for homes in New York, Miami and Paris.
- The trial begins in Dish Network’s $150 million lawsuit against ESPN alleging the sports network has given other pay-TV distributors more favourable contracts.
- Model Janice Dickinson is being accused of walking off the catwalk with $20,000 in jewelry.
- Taylor Swift claims “I never chase boys.” The singer continued to Elle magazine, “I’m sure if I looked up the latest Google Alerts rumour it would say I’m chasing somebody who doesn’t like me as much as I like him – people love that angle on me.”
- The CW renews “Supernatural,” “TVD” and “Arrow.” Those shows were still on the air?
- Jennifer Lawrence, 22, was snapped holding a teddy bear and sucking her thumb in the Heathrow airport.
- Rihanna gets nude and emotional in a bath tub for her latest music video “Stay” featuring Mikky Ekko. Watch below:
