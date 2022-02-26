Rihanna showed off her baby bump in a black leather and lace crop top with dragon-themed pants at Milan Fashion Week

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attended the Gucci show at Milan Fashion Week on February 25, 2022. Victor Boyko/Getty Images

Rihanna attended the Gucci show at Milan Fashion Week on Friday.

Rihanna was photographed with her boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky.

Last month the couple announced that they were expecting a child.

Rihanna continued to show off her viral maternity style at Milan Fashion Week.

On Friday, the Fenty Beauty mogul arrived in Italy for Milan Fashion Week 2022 alongside her boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky. Rihanna, 34, and A$AP Rocky, 33, announced in January that they were expecting their first child.

Rihanna was photographed attending the Gucci show in a fuzzy purple jacket styled with a black leather and lace crop top to show off her baby bump. She paired the top with black, dragon-themed pants, stiletto heels, and a sparkling gold headdress.

Rihanna added a pop of color to her all-black ensemble with the purple jacket. Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

A$AP Rocky mimicked Rihanna’s style by donning an all-black ensemble. WWD’s official Instagram account shared a video of the couple arriving at the show and greeting Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

On Friday, Rihanna also wore a sheer black mini dress and a fuzzy purple jacket.

Rihanna has shared photos of her maternity fashion on her Instagram account. Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky became romantically linked in November 2020 and revealed the pregnancy with a photoshoot last month. Following the announcement, Rihanna has shared additional photos of her baby bump on her Instagram account.

In February, Rihanna told People she’s “enjoying” maternity fashion and no longer felt the need to cover up her stomach. She told the outlet that the process has been both “fun” and a “challenge.”

“I like it. I’m enjoying it,” Rihanna told People. “I’m enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy. If I feel a little chubby, it’s like, whatever! It’s a baby!”

Rihanna added that fashion has boosted her confidence while being pregnant.

“You put some clothes on, and it’s like, when you look good, you feel good,” she continued. “I’ve heard that for a very long time, but it’s true. It really can get you up off that couch and make you feel like a bad bitch.”