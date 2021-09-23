The best and wildest looks from Rihanna’s 2021 Savage X Fenty fashion show

Jade Novah performed at the beginning of the show in a sheer bra top and matching skirt. She paired it with tights and a cape. Jade Novah performed at Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show. Savage x Fenty/Amazon

Cindy Crawford opened the show in a silky dress with a thigh-high slit and plunging neckline. Cindy Crawford took part in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show. Savage x Fenty/Amazon

BIA performed in a neon-green set that was made up of a bra, gloves, skirt, and underwear. She paired it with metallic green boots and lots of jewelry. BIA performed at Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show. Savage x Fenty/Amazon

Normani performed in a sultry green bodysuit with a cutout across her torso and beads hanging from it. Normani performed at Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show. Savage x Fenty/Amazon

Madonna’s daughter, Lourdes “Lola” Leon, made her second fashion show appearance ever in a latex bra with matching underwear and a pair of thigh-high socks with clear heels. Lourdes Leon took part in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show. Savage x Fenty/Amazon

Vanessa Hudgens wore a lacy bra with a matching sheer skirt and underwear for her appearance. Vanessa Hudgens took part in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show. Savage x Fenty/Amazon

Sabrina Carpenter looked fabulous in a sheer halter dress with a bra, underwear, and black garter belt. Sabrina Carpenter walked in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show. Savage x Fenty/Amazon

Rihanna performed a dance in a snake-print red top with high-waisted underwear and fishnets. Rihanna took part in her own Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show. Savage x Fenty/Amazon

Adriana Lima wore a sheer skirt with gloves and statement-making jewelry. Adriana Lima walked in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show. Savage x Fenty/Amazon

Joan Smalls proved she can dance and walk the runway in a matching two-piece silver set. Joan Smalls took part in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show. Savage x Fenty/Amazon

Gigi Hadid worked the runway in a blue robe with matching underwear and necklace. Gigi Hadid took part in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show. Savage x Fenty/Amazon

Behati Prinsloo returned to the runway in a sleek silver vest with matching underwear. Behati Prinsloo took part in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show. Savage x Fenty/Amazon

Irina Shayk wore a bodysuit with a cutout across her stomach and a matching robe. Irina Shayk took part in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show. Savage x Fenty/Amazon

Emily Ratajkowski turned heads in a matching purple top and underwear. Emily Ratajkowski walked in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show. Savage x Fenty/Amazon