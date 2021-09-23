Search

The best and wildest looks from Rihanna’s 2021 Savage X Fenty fashion show

Samantha Grindell,Celia Fernandez
Celebrities had fun with their outfits at Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show.
Celebrities had fun with their outfits at Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show. Savage x Fenty/Amazon
  • Rihanna’s third Savage X Fenty show premiered on Amazon Prime on Friday.
  • The event featured no shortage of stars wearing daring looks from Rihanna’s collection.
  • Cindy Crawford, Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon, and Normani stole the show.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Jade Novah performed at the beginning of the show in a sheer bra top and matching skirt. She paired it with tights and a cape.
Jade Novah performed at the Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show.
Jade Novah performed at Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show. Savage x Fenty/Amazon
Cindy Crawford opened the show in a silky dress with a thigh-high slit and plunging neckline.
Cindy Crawford took part in Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show.
Cindy Crawford took part in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show. Savage x Fenty/Amazon
BIA performed in a neon-green set that was made up of a bra, gloves, skirt, and underwear. She paired it with metallic green boots and lots of jewelry.
BIA performed at the Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show.
BIA performed at Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show. Savage x Fenty/Amazon
Normani performed in a sultry green bodysuit with a cutout across her torso and beads hanging from it.
Normani performed at the Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show.
Normani performed at Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show. Savage x Fenty/Amazon
Madonna’s daughter, Lourdes “Lola” Leon, made her second fashion show appearance ever in a latex bra with matching underwear and a pair of thigh-high socks with clear heels.
Lola Leon took part in Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show.
Lourdes Leon took part in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show. Savage x Fenty/Amazon
Vanessa Hudgens wore a lacy bra with a matching sheer skirt and underwear for her appearance.
Vanessa Hudgens took part in Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show.
Vanessa Hudgens took part in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show. Savage x Fenty/Amazon
Sabrina Carpenter looked fabulous in a sheer halter dress with a bra, underwear, and black garter belt.
Sabrina Carpenter took part in Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show.
Sabrina Carpenter walked in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show. Savage x Fenty/Amazon
Rihanna performed a dance in a snake-print red top with high-waisted underwear and fishnets.
Rihanna took part in her own Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show.
Rihanna took part in her own Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show. Savage x Fenty/Amazon
Adriana Lima wore a sheer skirt with gloves and statement-making jewelry.
Adriana Lima took part in Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show.
Adriana Lima walked in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show. Savage x Fenty/Amazon
Joan Smalls proved she can dance and walk the runway in a matching two-piece silver set.
Joan Smalls took part in Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show.
Joan Smalls took part in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show. Savage x Fenty/Amazon
Gigi Hadid worked the runway in a blue robe with matching underwear and necklace.
Gigi Hadid took part in Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show.
Gigi Hadid took part in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show. Savage x Fenty/Amazon
Behati Prinsloo returned to the runway in a sleek silver vest with matching underwear.
Behati Prinsloo took part in Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show.
Behati Prinsloo took part in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show. Savage x Fenty/Amazon
Irina Shayk wore a bodysuit with a cutout across her stomach and a matching robe.
Irina Shayk took part in Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show.
Irina Shayk took part in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show. Savage x Fenty/Amazon
Emily Ratajkowski turned heads in a matching purple top and underwear.
Emily Ratajkowski walked in Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show.
Emily Ratajkowski walked in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show. Savage x Fenty/Amazon
Rihanna closed her show in a sheer black dress with a plunging neckline, which she paired with thigh-high socks and bedazzled heels.
Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 collection will be available to purchase on Friday.
Rihanna ended her Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 show surrounded by models on a rooftop. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon Prime Video
About the Author
Samantha Grindell,Celia Fernandez