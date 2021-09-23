The best and wildest looks from Rihanna’s 2021 Savage X Fenty fashion show

- Rihanna’s third Savage X Fenty show premiered on Amazon Prime on Friday.
- The event featured no shortage of stars wearing daring looks from Rihanna’s collection.
- Cindy Crawford, Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon, and Normani stole the show.
Jade Novah performed at the beginning of the show in a sheer bra top and matching skirt. She paired it with tights and a cape.
Cindy Crawford opened the show in a silky dress with a thigh-high slit and plunging neckline.
BIA performed in a neon-green set that was made up of a bra, gloves, skirt, and underwear. She paired it with metallic green boots and lots of jewelry.
Normani performed in a sultry green bodysuit with a cutout across her torso and beads hanging from it.
Madonna’s daughter, Lourdes “Lola” Leon, made her second fashion show appearance ever in a latex bra with matching underwear and a pair of thigh-high socks with clear heels.
Vanessa Hudgens wore a lacy bra with a matching sheer skirt and underwear for her appearance.
Sabrina Carpenter looked fabulous in a sheer halter dress with a bra, underwear, and black garter belt.
Rihanna performed a dance in a snake-print red top with high-waisted underwear and fishnets.
Adriana Lima wore a sheer skirt with gloves and statement-making jewelry.
Joan Smalls proved she can dance and walk the runway in a matching two-piece silver set.
Gigi Hadid worked the runway in a blue robe with matching underwear and necklace.
Behati Prinsloo returned to the runway in a sleek silver vest with matching underwear.
Irina Shayk wore a bodysuit with a cutout across her stomach and a matching robe.
Emily Ratajkowski turned heads in a matching purple top and underwear.
Rihanna closed her show in a sheer black dress with a plunging neckline, which she paired with thigh-high socks and bedazzled heels.