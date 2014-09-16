Rihanna Blasts CBS For Pulling Her Song From Thursday Night Football Over Ray Rice

CBS decided not to run a planned intro song by Rihanna on last week’s “Thursday Night Football” game in the wake of the Ray Rice fiasco, and the artist is not happy about it.

The song, “Run This Town,” was supposed to run before every TNF game accompanied by a game-specific voiceover by Don Cheadle. It’s basically CBS’s answer to “Are You Ready For Some Football?”

Rihanna was the victim of domestic abuse by her ex-boyfriend Chris Brown. CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus told SI’s Richard Deitsch that the intro was cut to achieve the “appropriate tone and coverage.”

Rihanna called out CBS for wanting to run the song in Week 2:

