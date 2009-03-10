Rihanna Reportedly Working On New Material

Chris Brown isn’t the only one in the recording studio. His alleged victim, Rihanna, is also reportedly getting back to work.

Her Grammy-winning producer Adonis Shropshire says that the singer may be taking solace in her music.

“You have to remember, she’s a kid still,” he says. “So with anybody who goes through something in the world, you have to bring yourself out of it, so I guess her refuge is her music.”

We have a feeling the public will be more interested in hearing what songs Rihanna produces in the wake of her dispute with Chris Brown than whatever Brown releases.

