Rihanna reveals she’s pregnant with her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky photographed in New York City after dining at Pastis on January 28, 2022. Gotham/GC Images

Rihanna is pregnant with her first child, according to reports.

Page Six published photos of the singer showing off her baby bump with boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

The Daily Mail and People also confirmed Rihanna’s pregnancy on Monday.

Rihanna is pregnant and is expecting her first child with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky, Page Six reported and People confirmed.

The 33-year-old “We Found Love” singer was photographed with the rapper, also 33, in his hometown of Harlem over the weekend. She wore a pink Chanel coat, unbuttoned to display her bare baby bump.

The pictures were taken by celebrity-favored street photographer Miles “Diggzy” Diggs, who also shared a close-up shot of Rihanna’s stomach on Instagram with the caption, “SHE IS !”

A post shared by Miles Diggs (@diggzy)

The expectant parents were friends for many years before confirming their romance in May 2021. In an interview with GQ, Rocky called Rihanna “my lady” and “the love of my life.”

“So much better when you got ‘the one.’ She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones,” he said. “I think when you know, you know. She’s the one.”

The “Sundress” hitmaker also discussed parenthood, saying he’s “absolutely” ready to become a father, “if that’s in my destiny.”

“I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad,” he told GQ. “I would have a very fly child. Very.”

Rihanna and Rocky made their red carpet debut as a couple four months later at the 2021 Met Gala.

More recently, the pair was spotted eating at Manhattan’s Carbone earlier this month.

“Rihanna was quite clearly drinking sparkling water and openly rubbing her baby bump,” an anonymous source told Page Six.

A rep for Rihanna did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Insider on Monday.