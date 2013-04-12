Rihanna Posts Photo To Prove She's Still With Chris Brown — Here's Today's Buzz

- Amid rumours of a split, Rihanna posted a photo of herself and Chris Brown with a caption about her hair looking “like a toupee,” quoting the lyrics of Brown’s “Look At Me Now.”
- Meanwhile, a new gruesome image has surfaced of Chris Brown’s bodyguard following the singer’s fight with Drake at a NYC club last summer. The brawl allegedly began after Drake sent Brown a note that read ” “I’m f—— the love of your life” referring to Rihanna.
- “Last Call with Carson Daly” has been renewed for a 13th year amid late-night upheaval. The news comes in the wake of rumours that Alec Baldwin was primed to take his time slot.
- Former porn star Jenna Jameson allegedly beat up her transgender assistant with a brass knuckles cell phone case.
- Ryan Seacrest and Russell Brand are the latest celebs to get swatted. A 911 call came in Wednesday claiming shots were fired inside the Seacrest manse by “mobster looking guys in suits with rifles.”
- Liberal activist Jane Fonda tells critics of her Nancy Reagan role in “The Butler” to “Get a life.”
- A real-life psychiatrist analyses “Mad Men” characters Don Draper and Rodger Sterling.
- “Glee” and “American Horror Story” creator Ryan Murphy’s latest project has received a pilot order at HBO. Open will play as “a modern, provocative exploration of human sexuality and relationships,” focusing on “five lead characters, including a married couple of thirtysomethings, the husband’s male co-worker and a woman in her 40s who is a yoga professional.”
- Katy Perry … without makeup!
