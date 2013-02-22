Rihanna Posts PDA-Heavy Photos With Chris Brown From Her 25th Birthday Party

Photo: Instagram.com/Badgalriri

Rihanna celebrated her 25th birthday yesterday by having a blowout bash with her friends and family in Hawaii.After jet skiing with Chris Brown during the day, the singer partied with friends and family that night.



From photos of the cake to PDA-heavy shots of Rihanna and Brown, take a peek inside Rihanna’s 25th birthday celebrations — all posted by the singer to her Instagram account.

