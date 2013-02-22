Rihanna Posts PDA-Heavy Photos With Chris Brown From Her 25th Birthday Party

Aly Weisman
Rihanna birthday cake

Photo: Instagram.com/Badgalriri

Rihanna celebrated her 25th birthday yesterday by having a blowout bash with her friends and family in Hawaii.After jet skiing with Chris Brown during the day, the singer partied with friends and family that night.

From photos of the cake to PDA-heavy shots of Rihanna and Brown, take a peek inside Rihanna’s 25th birthday celebrations — all posted by the singer to her Instagram account.

The Hawaii trip started yesterday with this photo of Rihanna sitting on Chris Brown's lap. It has a whopping 536K likes on Instagram.

The singer then posted this photo of the on-again couple. It has 200K likes and counting.

After jet skiing during the day, Rihanna celebrated her 25th birthday with a party at night.

She had her cake.

And ate it too.

Rihanna posted a rare picture of her brother, Rorrey Fenty.

Rorrey posted this photo from the birthday celebration.

Rihanna posted another loving shot with Chris Brown.

And her other male party guests.

She had girlfriends there, too.

But her birthday was all about Brown.

Rihanna's pal Katy Perry couldn't make the festivities, but gave her a birthday shout out nonetheless.

Now look back at some of her wilder moments documented on social media ...

Rihanna's crazy Twitter feed and Instagram photos >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.