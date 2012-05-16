Here's Video Of Rihanna In A Crazy Outfit Performing For Hedge Funders And Bankers Last Night

Financial industry heavyweights including Bill Ackman, Lloyd Blankfein, Steve Cohen, Glenn Dubin, Paul Tudor Jones, Howard Lutnick and George Soros all attended the famous Robin Hood Foundation’s benefit at the Javits centre last night, Bloomberg’s Amanda Gordon reports.



This year’s subway-themed event, which raised $57.4 million for various charities and non-profits, featured a musical performance by Rihanna, who was wearing a little gold number.

Here’s a video of Rihanna shot by Nathan Wolfe at the Robin Hood Benefit last night (@NWWolfe):

