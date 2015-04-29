If you look at Rihanna's Instagram and Snapchat accounts side by side you'll think she's two different people

Snapchat Rihanna twerks while getting ready to zipline in Hawaii.

Rihanna has navigated fame and its accompanying controversy with nonchalance since the beginning.

While pop stars like Beyoncé and Lady Gaga are known for their meticulous attention to detail when it comes to their respective images and personae, Rihanna appears to expend much less effort when setting trends and selling out stadiums.

So it comes as no surprise that her Snapchat account presents a relatively unvarnished look at her life. What is interesting, though, is just how mundane her Snaps are compared to her Instagram posts.

In fact, you might even call some of them boring.

Snapchat Rihanna’s assistant records while they wait to attend a friend’s wedding.

Thanks to Rihanna superfans — who’ve compiled the star’s Snapchat stories on YouTube for posterity — anyone can join in on the fun.

On Snapchat, Rihanna’s friends can be heard calling her “Rob,” which is short for her first name, Robyn. She and her posse appear to be just like any other group of friends in their late 20s.

Snapchat Rihanna dances in a van.

They go to destinations weddings (in this case, in Hawaii) and go ziplining after the festivities.

Snapchat Rihanna suits up to go ziplining in Hawaii.

They fight over who has to kill the bug on the ceiling, uploading videos every step of the way.

Snapchat Rihanna has been delegated to vanquish the bug.

They even go to convenience stores and crack jokes about the selection, with Rihanna calling one can of food “vintage.”

Snapchat Rihanna, picking out the perfect snacks like a kid in a candy store.

They even poke fun at and ultimately support Rihanna’s right to buy as many snacks as she wants.

“You walk into the store, in two minute you’ve got four snacks,” the camerawoman and Rihanna pal says.

“You’re judging her,” another friend scolds. “Stop judging her.”

Snapchat Rihanna plays with Majesty, the toddler who also appears in many of her Instagram photos.

The grainy videos offer a glimpse into Rihanna’s life that her carefully curated Instagram feed doesn’t provide. In fact, Rihanna seems reluctant to appear on camera much of the time.

The story on Instagram is completely different:

As you can see, she’s a little racy and incredibly polished. While Snapchat is more casual, Rihanna seems to put more time and effort into the photos that are meant to stay on the internet forever. Even her Instagram user name is telling (@badgalriri).

It’s like she’s a totally different person, or at least a completely different representation. On Instagram, Rihanna routinely makes headlines by depicting nudity and substance abuse; her account is so controversial, she left the service for six months after Instagram temporarily suspended her account due to some topless photos she posted.

