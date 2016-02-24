Rihanna just beat a record for No. 1 hits set by Michael Jackson thanks to her new song

Rihanna just earned her 14th No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 with “Work,” breaking a tie she previously held with Michael Jackson.

The singer now holds the third spot for most No. 1 hits. She sits behind Mariah Carey (18) and the Beatles (20), still the top act.

“Work” features Drake and is the rapper’s second No. 1 hit; his first was his 2010 collaboration with Rihanna, “What’s My Name?”

The song is also No. 1 on Billboard’s streaming list and No. 2 on digital songs.

Watch Rihanna and Drake in the “Work” music video released Monday below:

