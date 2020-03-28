Rihanna finally put out new music in the form of a short feature and fans hilariously reacted to being given 'crumbs'

Karwai Tang/WireImage / Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images Rihanna and Jahron Anthony Brathwaite, known professionally as PARTYNEXTDOOR, collaborated for his newest album.

Rihanna is featured on PARTYNEXTDOOR’s new album, “Partymobile,” released on Friday.

She sings the chorus of the 10th track, “Believe It.” It’s the first time we’ve heard new Rihanna vocals in three years.

Although fans are still desperate for Rihanna to release her ninth album, many still joked about how grateful they are for her “crumbs.”

Rihanna released her first new music in three years on Friday – sort of.

Rihanna is featured on the 10th track of PARTYNEXTDOOR’s new album, “Partymobile.” She sings the hook of “Believe It,” which consists of exactly two lines: “Hey, that’s when you believe it / Believe you won’t deceive me.”

According to Rolling Stone, “placeholder vocals were originally cut by PartyNextDoor’s girlfriend” because “Rihanna didn’t send over her contribution until Monday.”

The last time we heard Rihanna’s voice was 2017, when she was featured on N.E.R.D’s “Lemon” and Kendrick Lamar’s “Loyalty.” Rihanna herself hasn’t released solo music since her 2016 album “Anti,” for which PARTYNEXTDOOR cowrote two songs: “Work” and “Sex With Me.”

Fans are famously desperate for Rihanna to release her ninth studio album, and often beg her to drop “R9” on social media – pleas that she playfully shuts down. Although the beauty mogul originally said we could expect its release in 2019, she hasn’t offered any updates since the year ended.

Still, when “Believe It” was unveiled on Friday, fans handled it with humour. Many joked about how grateful they are for her “crumbs.”

Rihanna giving us this PARTYNEXTDOOR feature like pic.twitter.com/JwrpeQJ9KU — keat???? (@keatxngrant) March 27, 2020

rihanna said here’s some crumbs eat it bitch — ???????????? (@ufobri) March 27, 2020

When we finally get CRUMBS from Rihanna and she’s just repeating the same damn 5 words on “Believe It” with Partynextdoor ???????? pic.twitter.com/4IPAMWyu0J — E ???? (@sweenbeanz) March 27, 2020

ME EATING UP THE CRUMBS Rihanna GAVE US AFTER YEARS OF WAITING #rihanna pic.twitter.com/j7iKo0t098 — El (@Elber_Calderon) March 27, 2020

Rihanna saying 5 words on partynextdoor track left us like:pic.twitter.com/R3EHouKg1s — Golden Perla (@CasuallyPerla) March 27, 2020

rihanna is trending #1 in ww trends because she said FIVE words in a collab with partynextdoor after not releasing music for 4 years pic.twitter.com/FqEaEfc5WP — ???? ⁰³²⁷ (@saintlalisa) March 27, 2020

