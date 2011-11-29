Rihanna Floods A Hotel And Miley Cyrus Calls Herself A Pothead -- Here's Your Daily Gossip

- Rihanna flooded her suite at the Savoy hotel in London after she ran a bath, then forgot about it. What an old-timey star scandal!
- Pippa Middleton’s party-planning guide will be published through Penguin. She reportedly got a $600,000 advance and declined to use a ghostwriter.
- Chaz Bono has proposed to his girlfriend, Jennifer Elia.
- Here are more photos of Jennifer Lopez and Casper Smart in Hawaii.
- A man has come forward claiming paternity of the baby Mariah Yeater tried to say was Justin Bieber’s.
- A video from Miley Cyrus’s 19th birthday party shows her accepting a Bob Marley cake and commenting, “you know you’re a stoner when your friends make you a Bob Marley cake.” Cyrus is getting more likable by the minute.
