Rihanna is the undisputed queen of Met Gala fashion. Here are all her jaw-dropping looks.

For her first Met Gala appearance in May 2007, the singer went with a relatively simple but pretty Georges Chakra white gown with silver embellishments on the bodice. Rihanna at the Met Gala in 2007. Evan Agostini/Getty Images She paired the gown with some black mesh gloves and a red rose to fit the “Poiret: King of Fashion” theme. It was a subtle look for the then-rising star, who would soon amp up the stakes.

In May 2009 she went for a much bolder look – an over-the-top suit by Dolce & Gabbana. Rihanna at the Met Gala in 2008. Evan Agostini/Getty Images The dramatics of the oversized shoulder pads worked wonderfully for the event’s “The Model as Muse” theme, and it also paired perfectly with Rihanna’s edgy pixie crop.

For May 2011’s “Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty” theme, she wore a one-sleeved black lace gown by Stella McCartney. Rihanna at the Met Gala in 2011. Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images The dress is stunning on its own, but her long, bright-red side-braid added a nice pop of color.

In May 2012, she proved that something as simple as an interesting texture can be enough to make a dress memorable. Rihanna at the Met Gala in 2012. Larry Busacca/Getty Images She wore the Tom Ford design to the “Schiaparelli And Prada: Impossible Conversations”-themed gala.

May 2014’s “Charles James: Beyond Fashion” theme saw the singer return to Stella McCartney for this unique two-piece ensemble. Rihanna at the Met Gala in 2014. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images The silhouette may resemble a gown, but the backless crop top gave it a distinctly modern edge.

For May 2015’s gala, Rihanna pulled out all the stops in an extravagant Guo Pei design for the “China: Through the Looking Glass” theme. Rihanna at the Met Gala in 2015. Mike Coppola/Getty Images The singer making her way down the red carpet while her luxuriously long train flowed behind her will always be an iconic Met Gala moment.

She gave us her most avant-garde look yet with this ensemble adorned with giant floral embellishments in May 2017. Rihanna at the Met Gala in 2017. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images The theme of the night was “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between” and Rihanna appropriately went with a Comme des Garçons design.