Rihanna is the undisputed queen of Met Gala fashion. Here are all her jaw-dropping looks.

- Over the past 11 years, Rihanna has used the Met Gala to showcase her impeccable sense of style.
- Rihanna has worn more daring looks to the Met Gala in recent years.
- Here’s a look at everything Rihanna has worn to the fashion event since 2007.
For her first Met Gala appearance in May 2007, the singer went with a relatively simple but pretty Georges Chakra white gown with silver embellishments on the bodice.
She paired the gown with some black mesh gloves and a red rose to fit the “Poiret: King of Fashion” theme. It was a subtle look for the then-rising star, who would soon amp up the stakes.
In May 2009 she went for a much bolder look – an over-the-top suit by Dolce & Gabbana.
The dramatics of the oversized shoulder pads worked wonderfully for the event’s “The Model as Muse” theme, and it also paired perfectly with Rihanna’s edgy pixie crop.
For May 2011’s “Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty” theme, she wore a one-sleeved black lace gown by Stella McCartney.
The dress is stunning on its own, but her long, bright-red side-braid added a nice pop of color.
In May 2012, she proved that something as simple as an interesting texture can be enough to make a dress memorable.
She wore the Tom Ford design to the “Schiaparelli And Prada: Impossible Conversations”-themed gala.
May 2014’s “Charles James: Beyond Fashion” theme saw the singer return to Stella McCartney for this unique two-piece ensemble.
The silhouette may resemble a gown, but the backless crop top gave it a distinctly modern edge.
For May 2015’s gala, Rihanna pulled out all the stops in an extravagant Guo Pei design for the “China: Through the Looking Glass” theme.
The singer making her way down the red carpet while her luxuriously long train flowed behind her will always be an iconic Met Gala moment.
She gave us her most avant-garde look yet with this ensemble adorned with giant floral embellishments in May 2017.
The theme of the night was “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between” and Rihanna appropriately went with a Comme des Garçons design.
For the 2018 Met Gala, Rihanna didn’t disappoint with this Margiela ensemble that seemed to be inspired by the Pope.
She wore a high-low skirt, plenty of jewelry, and an attention-commanding headpiece that cemented her status as the undisputed queen of Met Gala fashion.
Rihanna made a statement in a couture coatdress as one of the last celebrities to arrive at the 2021 Met Gala.
The Fenty founder wore a couture Balenciaga coatdress designed by creative director Demna Gvasalia, according to Vogue. Rihanna paired the look with a beanie hat, a diamond necklace, and a stunning crystal headpiece.