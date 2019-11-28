Rihanna wore a Louis Vuitton soccer ball-shaped purse to a football match

Giorgio Perottino – Juventus FC/Getty Images Rihanna carried a soccer ball-shaped purse while attending a football match in Italy.

Rihanna wore a Louis Vuitton purse shaped like a soccer ball to a football game on Tuesday in Turin, Italy.

The singer and Fenty creator showed off the bag while attending a UEFA Champions League game between football teams Juventus and Atlético Madrid.

Giorgio Perottino – Juventus FC/Getty Images Rihanna held up a customised jersey complete with her nickname, RiRi.

The purse comes from a limited-edition Louis Vuitton collection the designer released in 1998, the year France hosted the World Cup. It’s not clear how much the vintage bag cost, but a pre-owned purse from the same collection is available on Farfetch for $US3,344 at the time of writing. The handbag comes with a detachable shoulder strap, which Rihanna wore for easier carrying at the game.

Farfetch A pre-owned Louis Vuitton soccer ball-shaped purse listed on Farfetch.

In addition to her Louis Vuitton soccer-ball bag, Rihanna wore a chocolate-brown leather coat with a cosy lining for the outdoor game. The star accessorized with a pair of rectangular, tinted sunglasses that appear to be from her own Fenty brand. The Trouble Sunglasses in “Blond Havana” retail online for $US250 at the time of writing.

Giorgio Perottino – Juventus FC/Getty Images Rihanna went for a ’90s look.

While her latest look pays tribute to the ’90s, Rihanna has made a case for bringing back early 2000s fashion recently. In October, she wore a pair of high-heeled flip flops for an outing in New York City. Other celebrities including models Rosie Huntingdon-Whitely and Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) have been spotted wearing the footwear trend since.

James Devaney/Getty Images

Representatives for LVMH, the parent company of Louis Vuitton, did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

