Rihanna wore a Louis Vuitton soccer ball-shaped purse to a football match

- Rihanna wore a soccer ball-shaped purse to a football match in Italy on Tuesday.
- Louis Vuitton made the limited-edition handbag design as part of a collection in 1998, when France hosted the World Cup.
- It’s not clear how much the bag cost, but a pre-owned purse from the same collection is available on Farfetch for $US3,344 at the time of writing.
Rihanna wore a Louis Vuitton purse shaped like a soccer ball to a football game on Tuesday in Turin, Italy.
The singer and Fenty creator showed off the bag while attending a UEFA Champions League game between football teams Juventus and Atlético Madrid.
The purse comes from a limited-edition Louis Vuitton collection the designer released in 1998, the year France hosted the World Cup. It’s not clear how much the vintage bag cost, but a pre-owned purse from the same collection is available on Farfetch for $US3,344 at the time of writing. The handbag comes with a detachable shoulder strap, which Rihanna wore for easier carrying at the game.
In addition to her Louis Vuitton soccer-ball bag, Rihanna wore a chocolate-brown leather coat with a cosy lining for the outdoor game. The star accessorized with a pair of rectangular, tinted sunglasses that appear to be from her own Fenty brand. The Trouble Sunglasses in “Blond Havana” retail online for $US250 at the time of writing.
While her latest look pays tribute to the ’90s, Rihanna has made a case for bringing back early 2000s fashion recently. In October, she wore a pair of high-heeled flip flops for an outing in New York City. Other celebrities including models Rosie Huntingdon-Whitely and Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) have been spotted wearing the footwear trend since.
Representatives for LVMH, the parent company of Louis Vuitton, did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.
