AWKWARD: Which Morning Show's Concert Series Got Off To The Worse Start? (VIDEO)

Summer has unofficially started and “Today” and “Good Morning America” have kicked off their series of outdoor concerts.



Unfortunately, both got off to a shaky start.

Rihanna‘s entrance during her “Today” performance of “S&M” was interrupted when a grabby fan almost knocked the pop star down. Meanwhile, in Central Park, Lady Gaga failed to appear until mid-way through the “Bad Romance” opening for GMA due to an apparent technical glitch with her zip line.

Videos below.



