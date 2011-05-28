US

AWKWARD: Which Morning Show's Concert Series Got Off To The Worse Start? (VIDEO)

Jen Ortiz
Rihanna, Lady Gaga

Summer has unofficially started and “Today” and “Good Morning America” have kicked off their  series of outdoor concerts.

Unfortunately, both got off to a shaky start.

Rihanna‘s entrance during her “Today” performance of “S&M” was interrupted when a grabby fan almost knocked the pop star down. Meanwhile, in Central Park, Lady Gaga failed to appear until mid-way through  the “Bad Romance” opening for GMA due to an apparent technical glitch with her zip line.

Videos below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.