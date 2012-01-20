Rihanna Just Tweeted 7 Gratuitous Bikini Shots Of Herself In 2 Hours -- Here’s The Morning Buzz

- Wait, could O.J. Simpson seriously be Khloe Kardashian’s father? We can’t make this stuff up.
- Jessica Biel apparently needs an acting coach. What? She was great as that stripper with a heart of gold in “Powder Blue”!
- The king regained his throne last night as Jay-Z hit the club for the first time since baby Blue’s birth.
- Denise Richards on Charlie Sheen: “We’re like brother and sister.” Make that one family reunion we’d like to stay away from.
- Chelsea Handler will be scouring New York City comedy clubs this weekend in search of new talent. Go get ’em, tiger!
- Johnny Depp and his babymama are “leading sad, separate lives.” But wait, he always looks so happy!
- Rihanna is loving her new, slimmed down bod so much that she just tweeted seven nearly nude bikini shots from her beach vacation. Didn’t she learn from this?
