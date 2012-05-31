HERE WE GO: The rumours That Rihanna Is Dating NBA Crazy Person J.R. Smith Are Picking Up Steam

Photo: AP Images and @rihanna

It’s been more than a week, but the Rihanna-J.R. Smith rumours are still rolling in.The NY Daily News now reports that the two were out together in Miami over the weekend — two nights after Smith was arrested on a bench warrant for driving without a licence.



We don’t want to count our awesome celebrity-athlete power couples before they hatch, but these rumours are sounding more and more substantive as the days go on.

Both of them are outspoken, entertaining, and tend to reveal a little too much information on Twitter. If they ever actually got together, their relationship would be a refreshing departure from the relatively uninteresting lives of many athlete-celebrity couples.

So let’s all cross our fingers.

