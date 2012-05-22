This Is The Best rumoured Athlete-Celebrity Couple Ever

Photo: AP Images and @rihanna

Hold everything, In Touch Weekly says Rihanna is “turning her attention” to former Knicks guard J.R. Smith.The evidence comes from a source who saw them together at an NYC night club earlier this month: “They were very flirty in the club all night and holding hands. She was sitting on his lap and was really into him,” the person said.



We really, really want this to happen.

J.R. is outspoken, controversial, and prone to impulsively lashing out on Twitter.

So is Rihanna.

What could go wrong?

If it happens, J.R. would join Lamar Odom and Sasha Vujacic on the list of athletes who are overshadowed by their celebrity wives.

