Rihanna is joining 'The Voice' next season as an advisor

Rihanna has agreed to become an advisor on NBC’s hit show “The Voice” next season, according to NBC Chairman Bob Greenblatt.

She will join Gwen Stefani, Pharrell Williams and coaches Adam Levine and Blake Shelton starting September 21 when “The Voice” returns for its ninth season.

“This is one of music’s true supervisors coming on board to influence the lives and careers of the performers,” Greenblatt said of Rihanna during a TCA press tour.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.