Rihanna is from Barbados, but Jamaican fans are trying to 'kidnap her nationality' and convince the world she's from their country

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Diamond Ball Rihanna recently honoured the Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley, at her fifth annual Diamond Ball.

Rihanna is famously from Barbados.

But some of the singer’s fans are trying to “kidnap her nationality” and convince the world that she’s actually from Jamaica.

“Jamaicans, you know, if we pretend like Rihanna is Jamaican, the world will believe us, and there is nothing Bajans can do about it,” reads one tweet, which currently has more than 20,000 likes.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Rihanna is decidedly not from Jamaica – but that hasn’t stopped some of her Jamaican fans from trying to convince the world otherwise.

“Jamaicans, you know, if we pretend like Rihanna is Jamaican, the world will believe us, and there is nothing Bajans can do about it,” reads one tweet, which currently has more than 20,000 likes. “Let’s kidnap Rihanna’s nationality, y’all.”

The Bajans are mad, but I don't blame them. They're about to lose Rihanna. — rihanna is jamaican (@DavidEatsViagra) October 9, 2019

As the tweet acknowledges, Rihanna is famously from the eastern Caribbean island Barbados.

She grew up on Westbury Road, which has since been officially renamed Rihanna Drive. For her Fenty designer line, she created t-shirts adorned with vintage postcards and tourist brochures from Barbados hotels. She has a personal relationship with the Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley, who was recently honoured at Rihanna’s fifth annual Diamond Ball. Rihanna was even appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary for her home country in 2018.



Read more:





The fabulous life of Rihanna, from her Barbados roots to 33 Grammy noms, and Fenty Beauty’s game-changing role in makeup



“I only realise now just how lucky I was to grow up in Barbados,”she told Condé Nast Traveller. “I loved it. I have the best memories of spending long days at the beach with my two younger brothers. I knew I had to leave to further my career – but it will always be home.”

And yet, the Fenty Beauty founder has legions of fans from Jamaica who are actively trying to change this narrative.

Rihanna is from Barbados Avenue, Kingston Jamaica. ???????? pic.twitter.com/8j7tm5U2um — . (@BlackArabEnts) October 10, 2019

Rihanna has finally responded to claims that she’s actually from Jamaica pic.twitter.com/iCh1FoByy4 — secretions (@amadeusfletch) October 10, 2019

One Twitter user, who created a fabricated thread of Rihanna apparently “embracing her Jamaican heritage,” even claimed he had a photo of Rihanna’s birth certificate from Victoria Jubilee Hospital in Jamaica.

How could I forget. Rihanna also gave the world a taste of her Dancehall sensibilities on her Patois-infused #1 single “Work” pic.twitter.com/GMNB33zmgE — Cassius of the Antilles (@CRUELCASSIUS) October 10, 2019

Last but not least. Provided to me by the kind folks at Victoria Jubilee Hospital (birth records are public domain in Jamaica) pic.twitter.com/F5qhGmj2x0 — Cassius of the Antilles (@CRUELCASSIUS) October 10, 2019

Naturally, the singer’s Bajan fans were displeased.

RIHANNA IS BAJAN. BARBADOS. SHE IS FROM BARBADOS. JAMAICANS FUCK OFF!!!!! — sAGiqUAriUs ¹¹⁴⁴ (@ohwesomnerual) October 9, 2019

We do not have a big ass poster of Rihanna in our airport as soon as you land for this kind of erasure. We do not tell every tourist where Rihannas house is for this. — sAGiqUAriUs ¹¹⁴⁴ (@ohwesomnerual) October 9, 2019

Jamaicans need to leave us Bajans alone!! ???????????????????? stop trying to take Rihanna from us. We already lost flying fish Trindad, we can't lose her… she's all we got! — TΛYLUR JΛΧSON (@HeyJaxson) October 10, 2019

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.