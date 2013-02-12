The 10 Most Talked About Celebrities During The Grammys

Rihanna was the most-talked about celebrity during the Grammys last night.

Photo: Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Rihanna and Chris Brown’s public displays of affection, Katy Perry’s revealing sea foam green dress, and Taylor Swift’s opening Grammy performance were all among the most talked about moments from the 55th annual Grammy Awards. If you’re wondering which musician had people talking the most, the social media analysts at Networked Insights measured the number of celebrity mentions across Twitter, Facebook, and blogs to figure out who was discussed the most online last night.



We’ve recorded the top 10 below. Surprisingly, Jay-Z and Justin Timberlake are missing from the list despite Timberlake’s first wide public performance of songs from his new album, “The 20/20 Experience.”

Instead, Jay-Z and Timberlake came in 17 and 15 on the list respectively with 348,621 and 375,514 mentions.

Also missing from the top 10 are Adele and Kelly Clarkson.

Who did people talk about most online? Here’s the top 10:

Photo: Networked Insights, Kirsten Acuna / Business Insider

Rihanna nearly doubled the amount of online buzz of singer Taylor Swift.

According to Networked Insights, the Barbados singer’s solo performance of “Stay” had 114,800 tweets per minute last night.

It was the second largest spike in Twitter activity during the show other than Jay-Z, Kanye West, Frank Ocean, and The Dream’s win for best rap collaboration (seeing 116,400 tweets per minute).

