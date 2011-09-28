Irish Farmer Demands A Topless Rihanna Gets Off His Land

A Northern Irish farmer who let pop star Rihanna use his field to film her latest music video, was appalled when he noticed the singer in an advanced state of undress, reports the BBC.



Alderman Alan Graham, who had received a request to film in his grain field a week earlier, was fetching his tractor when he noticed the Bajan star wasn’t wearing very much. Graham asked that Rihanna

put her clothes back on, branding her actions as “inappropriate.”

According to The Daily Edge, Graham decided enough was enough when he noticed the singer “completely topless.”

“I thought it was inappropriate. I requested them to stop and they did,” said the farmer, who admitted to having no knowledge of who Rihanna was.

“I had my conversation with Rihanna and I hope she understands where I’m coming from. We shook hands.”

