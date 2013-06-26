Rihanna Slams Reporter As 'Sloppy Menopausal Mess' After Writing Scathing Article

Rihanna can take the press’ heat, but she’ll always fight back.

Rihanna was not pleased when Daily Mail reporter Elizabeth Jones wrote a recent story titled “Pop’s poisonous princess: Glorying in drugs, guns and sleaze, Rihanna’s toxic role model for her army of young fans.”



The opinion piece went on to slam the 25-year-old singer for “going back to her abusive boyfriend, Chris Brown,” posting photos of herself holding two huge joints, and wearing super skimpy clothing.

Jones continued to scold Rihanna for “[promoting] drug-taking, drinking and the sort of fashion sense on stage that surely invites rape at worst, disrespect at least,” and “infecting our High Streets with her gun tattoos, her false nails and fake hair.”

Harsh words, and Rihanna didn’t take them lightly.

The singer retaliated by posting the worst possible photo of the journalist she could find and slamming her as “a sad sloppy menopausal mess!!!”

Rihanna defended herself by saying “‘Role Model’ is not a position or title that I have ever campaigned for, so chill wit dat! I got my own f—– up s— to work on, I’ll never portray that as perfect, but for right now it’s ME!!”

The singer also made fun of the reporter’s writing, saying of the headline, “Toxic was cute, Poisonous Pop Princess had a nice ring to it, just a lil wordy!”

Jones’ article has 1,488 shares and nearly 600 comments.

Rihanna’s Instagram post has over 160,000 “likes.” Read her entire rant below:

