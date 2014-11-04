Rihanna Returns To Instagram After 6-Month Silence Following Photo Dispute

After six months of silence on Instagram, the controversial @Badgalriri is back — and her nearly 13 million followers are thrilled.

The singer announced her return to the photo sharing app on Sunday with this blurry post, simply captioned “Hellurrr #badgalback”:

Hellurrr #badgalback A photo posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Nov 11, 2014 at 10:08pm PDT

Rihanna quickly followed up with posts about her return:

#RIHunited #badgalback @instagRam A photo posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Nov 11, 2014 at 10:15pm PDT late$t new$ #2pacback Una foto pubblicata da badgalriri (@badgalriri) in data Nov 11, 2014 at 8:30 PST A photo posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Nov 11, 2014 at 9:52am PST

And clearly wanted to show off her Halloween costume:

Since Sunday, the singer has already uploaded 14 photos.

She’s clearly happy to be back, so why the long absence?

In April, Rihanna posted topless photos from a provocative shoot she did with a French magazine. The photos violated Instagram’s strict terms of use regarding nude pictures, so the singer’s account was suspended — but quickly restored.



“We briefly disabled the account by mistake and restored it quickly,” an Instagram rep said at the time. But it was too late, the app had already offended the singer with their policies.

Rihanna had also previously caused Instagram controversy with photos she posted of herself posing in front of a restricted area

outside of a mosque in Abu Dhabi wearing a full black suit — her own interpretation of a burka.

According to a statement put out by the mosque, Rihanna was in an area off limits to visitors. The singer’s photos were “inconsistent with the sanctity of the mosque.”

Regardless, Instagram is clearly happy to have her back.

Earlier this week, Chelsea Handler bashed Instagram for deleting her own topless photos (á la Vladmir Putin) and subsequently deleted the app. But not before these parting words:

“You can now find my dogs and my breasts on Twitter only where my followers have the right to choose what they say. Bye bye Instablock.”

