Rihanna Is Selling Her Defective Beverly Hills House At A $2.4 Million Discount

Pop star Rihanna just listed her Beverly Hills home for $4.5 million.

The home is the same one at the centre of a lawsuit she recently filed against Prudential Realty and several other parties, claiming she was misled and that the home is leaky (via Curbed).

Rihanna purchased the re-modelled home for $6.9 million in 2009, and soon after it flooded during what she described as a “moderate rain storm.”

At least one of the balconies was slightly higher than the floor inside, causing the room to flood, the suit alleged.

She is suing the former owner, the inspection firm, the engineer, her buyer’s agent, and several other related parties, alleging negligence. She is suing for an unspecified amount of money, but in the suit it does say due to all the construction flaws the house is actually worth “millions of dollars less” than the price she purchased it for.

The next buyer should beware. Is the price of a famous past worth the cost of a leaky home, even at a $2.4 million price chop?

This was how the house looked in listing photos back in 2009

Little did Rihanna know that a few years later, her kitchen island would really be floating

The pool must have a been a huge selling point

The backyard has a great view of Los Angeles

The master-bedroom has beautiful hardwood floors and walls

The master bathroom has great tile work

There's plenty of green space on the property

Here's what the house actually looks like today. Not quite as nice.

The pool is murky and surrounded by cones

Inside, things look pretty empty

The kitchen cabinets seem to have made it through the flood

From the living room you can see more of those orange cones

The grass is clearly dead

From this view you can see the balconies in question in the suit

