Rihanna Is Selling Her Defective Beverly Hills House At A $2.4 Million Discount

Pop star Rihanna just listed her Beverly Hills home for $4.5 million.



The home is the same one at the centre of a lawsuit she recently filed against Prudential Realty and several other parties, claiming she was misled and that the home is leaky (via Curbed).

Rihanna purchased the re-modelled home for $6.9 million in 2009, and soon after it flooded during what she described as a “moderate rain storm.”

At least one of the balconies was slightly higher than the floor inside, causing the room to flood, the suit alleged.

She is suing the former owner, the inspection firm, the engineer, her buyer’s agent, and several other related parties, alleging negligence. She is suing for an unspecified amount of money, but in the suit it does say due to all the construction flaws the house is actually worth “millions of dollars less” than the price she purchased it for.

The next buyer should beware. Is the price of a famous past worth the cost of a leaky home, even at a $2.4 million price chop?

