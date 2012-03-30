Rihanna Gets Pissed When Asked About Ashton Kutcher Romance—Here's Today's Buzz

“Wow, how disappointing was that question?” Rihanna asked a prying reporter. But she answered it.”Mad Men” creator Matthew Weiner will make his feature-film debut with “You Are Here,” a passion project eight years in the making. The film already has Zach Galifianakis, Owen Wilson and Amy Poehler attached.

“American Idol” star David Archuleta is taking a two-year hiatus from the music biz—to become a Mormon missionary.

Bradley Cooper and Zoe Saldana are kaput, done-zo, o-v-e-r. Were they ever actually even together?

In related news, “Twilight” star Peter Facinelli officially files for divorce from his wife of 11 years, Jennie Garth. Another one bites the dust.

Already divorced couple Christie Brinkley and Peter Cook are engaging in a war of words via the “Today Show.” After Brinkley’s emotional appearance on the show, Cook said his ex-wife’s “crocodile tears” were just part of a “campaign to smear me…the entire content of her interview was a lie.”

George Clooney’s girlfriend Stacy Keibler shows off her seriously toned bod in a lingerie photoshoot that was taken pre-Clooney but just unearthed.

“The Muppets” debuted at number one on the DVD sales chart, but “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo” wins the top slot for Home Media Magazine’s weekly video rental chart.

AMC will allow minors to see unrated “Bully,” a documentary on bullying, as long as they have some sort of written or verbal permission from a parent. We smell some old school forgery abound.

Rihanna gets pissed when a reporter asks her about dating Ashton Kutcher during a “Battleship” press conference. “Wow, how disappointing was that question?” But she answers it.

Watch below.





Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.