Rihanna Gets Pissed When Asked About Ashton Kutcher Romance—Here's Today's Buzz

"Mad Men" creator Matthew Weiner will make his feature-film debut with "You Are Here," a passion project eight years in the making. The film already has Zach Galifianakis, Owen Wilson and Amy Poehler attached.
- “American Idol” star David Archuleta is taking a two-year hiatus from the music biz—to become a Mormon missionary.
- Bradley Cooper and Zoe Saldana are kaput, done-zo, o-v-e-r. Were they ever actually even together?
- In related news, “Twilight” star Peter Facinelli officially files for divorce from his wife of 11 years, Jennie Garth. Another one bites the dust.
- Already divorced couple Christie Brinkley and Peter Cook are engaging in a war of words via the “Today Show.” After Brinkley’s emotional appearance on the show, Cook said his ex-wife’s “crocodile tears” were just part of a “campaign to smear me…the entire content of her interview was a lie.”
- George Clooney’s girlfriend Stacy Keibler shows off her seriously toned bod in a lingerie photoshoot that was taken pre-Clooney but just unearthed.
- “The Muppets” debuted at number one on the DVD sales chart, but “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo” wins the top slot for Home Media Magazine’s weekly video rental chart.
- AMC will allow minors to see unrated “Bully,” a documentary on bullying, as long as they have some sort of written or verbal permission from a parent. We smell some old school forgery abound.
