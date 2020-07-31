Rihanna said she drove by the Met Gala red carpet 3 times because she felt like a 'clown' in her iconic 2015 dress

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty ImagesRihanna has revealed she was nervous to walk the 2015 Met Gala red carpet in her iconic yellow cape dress.
- Few Met Gala looks are as iconic as the 55-pound couture cape dress that Rihanna wore in 2015 to the museum’s “China: Through the Looking Glass” event.
- But this week Rihanna revealed that she was so scared to walk the red carpet in her custom Guo Pei gown that she circled the Met “three times” before getting out of the car.
- “I felt like, ‘I’m doing too much,'” Rihanna told Access Hollywood on Wednesday. “I was driving past the red carpet and I was just seeing gowns.”
- “I was like, oh my god, I’m a clown, people are gonna laugh at me,” she added. “Finally, I was like, ‘Whatever let’s go, let’s just go.”‘
- Rihanna had no reason to worry – she was called “best dressed” by numerous outlets for the show-topping look.
- It also launched the Chinese designer Guo into the world fashion spotlight.
