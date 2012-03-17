Rihanna Explains Her Chris Brown Collaboration: 'He's Hot'—Here's Today's Buzz

- Looks like Lady Gaga is stepping out of the spotlight. The singer tells Oprah she plans to “take a vow of silence” after their interview. We’re calling her “Poker Face.”
- Rihanna told Ryan Seacrest yesterday on KIIS FM she reached out to Chris Brown because he’s the hottest R&B artist out there right now.
- Russell Brand was arrested yesterday over his iPhone toss, but was released after posting $5,000 bail.
- After baring her bottom on the back of a motorcycle, Scout Willis shows off another talent, her voice, at an N.Y.C. bar.
- Katie Couric’s new ABC talk show, simply titled “Katie,” has a premiere date—Monday, September 10. You can have your first peek at the show’s logo.
- Comedian Gallagher is in an induced coma after suffering a heart attack.
- Keifer Sutherland tells Jay Leno on “The Tonight Show” he’s still trying to make the “24” movie work.
- Tim Burton’s “Dark Shadows” trailer premiered yesterday on “Ellen” featuring Johnny Depp as a comical hippy vampire. Really. Watch it below:
