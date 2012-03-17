Rihanna Explains Her Chris Brown Collaboration: 'He's Hot'—Here's Today's Buzz

Lady Gaga tells Oprah she won’t be doing interviews for a long time.

Looks like Lady Gaga is stepping out of the spotlight. The singer tells Oprah she plans to “take a vow of silence” after their interview. We’re calling her “Poker Face.”

Rihanna told Ryan Seacrest yesterday on KIIS FM she reached out to Chris Brown because he’s the hottest R&B artist out there right now.

Russell Brand was arrested yesterday over his iPhone toss, but was released after posting $5,000 bail.

After baring her bottom on the back of a motorcycle, Scout Willis shows off another talent, her voice, at an N.Y.C. bar.

Katie Couric’s new ABC talk show, simply titled “Katie,” has a premiere date—Monday, September 10. You can have your first peek at the show’s logo.

Comedian Gallagher is in an induced coma after suffering a heart attack.

Keifer Sutherland tells Jay Leno on “The Tonight Show” he’s still trying to make the “24” movie work.

Tim Burton’s “Dark Shadows” trailer premiered yesterday on “Ellen” featuring Johnny Depp as a comical hippy vampire. Really. Watch it below:

