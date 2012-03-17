Rihanna Explains Her Chris Brown Collaboration: 'He's Hot'—Here's Today's Buzz

Kirsten Acuna
Lady Gaga tells Oprah she won’t be doing interviews for a long time.
  • Looks like Lady Gaga is stepping out of the spotlight. The singer tells Oprah she plans to “take a vow of silence” after their interview. We’re calling her “Poker Face.” 
  • Rihanna told Ryan Seacrest yesterday on KIIS FM she reached out to Chris Brown because he’s the hottest R&B artist out there right now.
  • Russell Brand was arrested yesterday over his iPhone toss, but was released after posting $5,000 bail. 
  • After baring her bottom on the back of a motorcycle, Scout Willis shows off another talent, her voice, at an N.Y.C. bar. 
  • Katie Couric’s new ABC talk show, simply titled “Katie,” has a premiere date—Monday, September 10. You can have your first peek at the show’s logo.
  • Comedian Gallagher is in an induced coma after suffering a heart attack. 
  • Keifer Sutherland tells Jay Leno on “The Tonight Show” he’s still trying to make the “24” movie work.
  • Tim Burton’s “Dark Shadows” trailer premiered yesterday on “Ellen” featuring Johnny Depp as a comical hippy vampire. Really. Watch it below:

