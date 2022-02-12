Rihanna is ‘enjoying’ her maternity fashion journey and says she’s no longer worried about ‘covering up’ her tummy

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend the ‘Jeen-Yuhs’ experience and special screening celebrating the new documentary. Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

Rihanna has made headlines for her maternity style in recent weeks.

Rihanna told People that fashion has helped her feel confident during her pregnancy.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, both 33, confirmed the pregnancy in January.

Rihanna’s maternity style has been praised by fans online, but she recently admitted that it’s been a challenging, yet, enjoyable experience.

In an exclusive interview with People, the “Wild Thoughts” singer spoke about how her pregnancy influences her daily fashion choices. In January, Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky, both 33, announced they were expecting their first child with a photoshoot.

While at the Fenty Beauty Universe Event on Friday, Rihanna told the outlet that the process is both “fun” and a “challenge.”

“I like it. I’m enjoying it,” Rihanna said. “I’m enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy. If I feel a little chubby, it’s like, whatever! It’s a baby!”

Rihanna continued that fashion has boosted her confidence while being pregnant.

“Right now, being pregnant, some days you just feel like, ‘Ugh, I just want to lay here on this couch all day.’ But when you put on a little face and a little lipstick, you transform,” Rihanna said.

She added: “You put some clothes on, and it’s like, when you look good, you feel good. I’ve heard that for a very long time, but it’s true. It really can get you up off that couch and make you feel like a bad bitch.”

Representatives for Rihanna did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky announced the pregnancy with a photoshoot. Rich Fury/Getty Images

At the Fenty Beauty Universe Event, the singer wore a skin-baring ensemble. Arriving with beau A$AP Rocky, Rihanna wore a sparkly, shredded green halter top with shredded pants. Fashionista reported that the outfit is from The Attico. A version of the top appeared to cost $3,060, while a version of the pants cost $8,180.

Following the couple’s pregnancy announcement last month, Rihanna shared a photo on her Instagram page showing another angle of her stomach.

“How the gang pulled up to black history month,” she wrote in the caption. She’s since shared two additional photos on Thursday and Friday.