Rihanna Just Released Her New Single 'Diamonds'

Earlier this week, Rihanna announced the release of the upcoming single “Diamonds” from her future seventh album due out in November.



Well, the wait is over.

The song premiered this morning on radio stations across the world at 8:00 a.m., and while it’s a stray from the sexed up raunchy set lists we’ve grown accustomed to hearing from the Barbados singer, we love it.

If you want to sing along, the singer debuted the lyrics to her new single ahead of the song on the album’s site rihanna7. Download them here to view while listening to the track below:

Note: If the embedded link goes down, you can listen to the track on Rihanna’s site.



Love it? Hate it? Let us know.

You can also find it in the iTunes store now.

