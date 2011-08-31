Rihanna Is Cruising The French Riviera In This $300,000-A-Week Yacht

Barbadian singer Rihanna let her hair down recently in the French Riviera aboard on Benetti‘s stylish 172-ft. superyacht Latitude, which charters out at about $300,000 a week.



The London Daily Mail reports that the 23-year-old star rented the vessel for some R&R following her performances at the UK’s V Festival. She thrilled paparazzi with glimpses of a toned bikini bod as she paraded around the yacht’s five decks.

Launched by the Italian shipyard in 2007, Latitude features two dressing rooms, massage and beauty salons for lots of celebrity pampering. The Master Cabin located on the main deck features a private studio and en suite bath.

The interior is contemporary version of Art Deco with lots of natural light, rich woods and earth tones. The layout offers several lounge and dining areas including a large interior formal dining room and an alfresco dining area on the aft deck.

An impressive elevator serves all five decks.The fly deck is equipped with a range of loungers and sunpads.

The yacht can accommodate a total of 12 guests in spacious staterooms all equipped with top quality entertainment systems. A crew of 15 sees to guests’ every need. Latitude has a maximum speed of 15 knots and a cruising speed of 14 knots.

