Rihanna responds to viral video showing her doing drugs at Coachella

A video of Rihanna partying at Coachella has gone viral after it appeared the singer was snorting cocaine.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

The 27-year-old was quick to dispel the cocaine rumours in the comments section of the original Vine video, but did admit that she was smoking weed.

“N — a your lame arse got some f — g nerve!!! Any fool could see that’s a joint that I’m basing with cigarette! Who snorts tobacco??!! FOH witcho ‘never been to a rodeo so someone squeezing their nose means they’re doing coke’ lookin a–!!”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.