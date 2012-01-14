Rihanna Ditched The People's Choice Awards To Go To The Clippers-Heat Game

Photo: YouTube

Rihanna was one of the handful of stars who won People’s Choice Awards but were unable to accept their trophies in person on Tuesday night.But unlike Katy Perry or Lady Gaga, Rihanna was right around the corner watching the Los Angeles Clippers take on the Miami Heat at Staples centre, Ball Don’t Lie points out.



In the end, it was probably a smart decision.

Clips-Heat was a thriller, with LA winning 95-89 in overtime and LeBron James turning in one of his token collapses.

