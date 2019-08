In Rihanna’s new music video for “Needed Me,” from her most recent album “Anti,” the artist is seen murdering a man. It’s not the first time this has happened in one of her videos.

Story and editing by A.C. Fowler

Follow INSIDER Pop Culture on Facebook



Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.