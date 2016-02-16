Rihanna canceled her Grammy performance because of illness

Rihanna was scheduled to perform during Monday night’s Grammy Awards, but has canceled her performance.

According to TMZ, Rihanna was at the Staples Center, where the awards show is taking place, and rehearsed but canceled her performance due to health reasons.

She has reportedly been struggling with bronchitis and doctors warned her to avoid performing or risk vocal chord damage.

Billboard has confirmed her cancellation.

A rep for the singer said that a doctor put her on 48-hour vocal rest because she “was at risk of haemorrhaging her vocal cords.” She had been taking antibiotics for three days, but they “did not kill the infection adequately.”

