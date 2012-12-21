HOUSE OF THE DAY: Rihanna Just Picked Up A $12 Million Estate In Pacific Palisades

Pop star Rihanna has just bought a Pacific Palisades estate that was on the market for $12 million, Trulia reports.



The 11,000-square-foot, seven-bedroom mansion was built in 2010 and has an awesome elevated pool area.

We hope the singer has better luck with this home than her last one; she listed her Beverly Hills mansion last year at a $2.4 million discount after filing a lawsuit saying the home was unlivable after it flooded during a rainstorm.

