HOUSE OF THE DAY: Rihanna Just Picked Up A $12 Million Estate In Pacific Palisades

Julie Zeveloff
rihanna house

Pop star Rihanna has just bought a Pacific Palisades estate that was on the market for $12 million, Trulia reports.

The 11,000-square-foot, seven-bedroom mansion was built in 2010 and has an awesome elevated pool area.

We hope the singer has better luck with this home than her last one; she listed her Beverly Hills mansion last year at a $2.4 million discount after filing a lawsuit saying the home was unlivable after it flooded during a rainstorm.

Here's what the house looks like from above. There's a sundeck on the top floor and a 6,000-square-foot yard.

The biggest perk is the pool area, which has a spa, BBQ and bar.

The house has seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

It was built just two years ago, and the interior is super modern.

The driveway has some cool geometric patterns.

Look who's selling...

Pharrell Williams' Miami Penthouse Hits The Market For $16.8 Million >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.