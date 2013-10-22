Rihanna Was Asked To Leave Abu Dhabi's Grand Mosque After Taking Photos In A Restricted Area

Rihanna loves sharing intimate photos of herself on Instagram, but not everyone is a fan.

Over the weekend, the singer performed in Abu Dhabi.

Afterward, she posed for a few photos outside of popular tourist attraction Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque wearing a full black suit — her own interpretation of a burka — and covering her hair.

According to a statement put out by the mosque, Rihanna was in an area off limits to visitors. The singer’s photos were “inconsistent with the sanctity of the mosque.”

From the statement via The National:

“The Centre strives to ensure that visitors enter the mosque in a decent fashion, and refrain from behaving in any way that is inconsistent with the sanctity of this religious place. In the event of behaviour that violates the moral codes of access to the mosque, or other visit regulations — such as taking inappropriate pictures, posing in ways that are improper in the context of sacred place, talking loudly, or eating — the violators are directed in a polite manner that reflects the civilisational and tolerant attributes of Islam. Usually, the visitors are appreciative of that. “Here, the Centre refers to a recent incident, involving a singer who came for a private visit to the mosque, at a gate that is not reserved for visitors, without prior coordination with the Centre’s management and without identifying herself. “She was directed by visitor services to proceed to the visitors’ main gate and take the guided tour, according to procedure. She left without entering the mosque, after being asked to do so …”

Here are a few of the photos:

