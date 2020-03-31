Rihanna says she cancelled her 2016 Grammys performance while 'in the middle of my hair and make-up' because of anxiety

Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP Rihanna in December 2019.

Rihanna spoke about the reason why she cancelled her 2016 Grammys performance, hours before the show.

The singer told British Vogue that she left “in the middle of my hair and make-up” due to nervousness.

“Being on camera, being in a room full of celebrities is still not normal for me, by the way,” she said.

“I left the Grammys one time,” the 32-year-old singer said in a cover story for British Vogue. “Left! In the middle of my hair and make-up. My hair half up, half of my lash on…”

Rihanna prefaced her revelation by explaining that despite her confident demeanour and years of being in the spotlight, she’s “nervous before even getting in the car to go to something.”

“It can be devastating,” she said.

She added: “Being on camera, being in a room full of celebrities is still not normal for me, by the way.”

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Rihanna opened up about why she cancelled her 2016 Grammys performance.

The 58th Grammy Awards took place on February 15, 2016 at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles and Rihanna was scheduled to perform “Kiss It Better” from her studio album “Anti,” which was released that year. Rihanna was also nominated for eight awards at the show.

On the day of the Grammys, TMZ reported that Rihanna cancelled her performance, after attending rehearsals and leaving the venue. The publication also reported that the singer was battling bronchitis at the time.

Rihanna’s representative later said that the “Diamonds” singer cancelled to prevent herself from further health issues.

“Based on Rihanna’s examination after her Grammy rehearsal today, her doctor put her on 48-hour rest to avoid haemorrhaging her vocal chords,” the representative said in a statement posted by Variety. “The antibiotics she has been on for three days did not kill the infection adequately. Therefore she cannot perform safely.”

Rihanna went on to apologise to her fans for her absence,tweeting: “#NAVY so sorry I couldn’t be there ….. Thanks Grammys and CBS for your support tonight.”

