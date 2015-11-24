Rihanna and Samsung unveil cryptic interactive website to preview new album

Rihanna hasn’t released an album since 2012, but she revealed an interactive website promoting “Anti,” her eighth album, Sunday night.

During the American Music Awards, Samsung, with which Rihanna signed a $US25 million deal for album sponsorship and world tour support, unveiled ANTIdiaRy.com.

The site must be accessed on a mobile device, and once there, fans can explore a mansion filled with clues that contain short video clips.

After opening the site, you are greeted with a cryptic message for the bedroom, which is the first featured room. It says, “The beautiful girl awoke. Was this place the beginning or the end? Follow the shimmer of my crown. Soon you will find the key.” Upon entering the room, you notice a map drawn by a child on the wall, as well as a rocking horse and piano. A video shows children playing in the real version of the room and a child with a crown ventures down the hallway. Other rooms yet to be unlocked include a studio, closet, tattoo parlor, and office.

It has been reported that Rihanna will release the album via Tidal on November 27, with a wide release on December 4, but that has yet to be confirmed.

An Instagram account and Twitter page for @iamthekeyholder have also been revealed. The Instagram page features photos of a stick figure with a crown drawn in cities around the country, including Los Angeles, Chicago, and New Orleans. The same stick figure makes an appearance on the ANTIdiaRy site.

