Katy Perry And Rihanna Put On Quite The Show At The VMAs

Kirsten Acuna

Forget the controversial award wins, Kevin Hart‘s opening monologue, and the bizarre giant-dancing lips.

The best part of MTV’s Video Music Awards was off the stage.

Best friends Rihanna and Katy Perry were seated by each other and the two put on quite the show.

A series of photos and gifs showcasing the pair’s entertaining behaviour is beginning to circulate the Web.

From shared whispers to funny faces, see how the pair wowed the audience.

Here they are rocking out a cool clap:

rihanna katy perry vma

Perry dancing to “Gangnam Style”:

katy perry rihanna vma mtv

Photo: MTV

Katy Perry swoons over One Direction:

rihanna katy perry vma mtv

Photo: MTV

The duo’s reaction to Justin Bieber’s later loss to One Direction for Best Pop Video: 

rihanna katy perry vma mtv

Photo: MTV

Jewelry designer Markus Molinari tweeted a photo with the “bad girls”:

rihanna katy perry vma tweet

