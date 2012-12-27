Rihanna And Chris Brown Spent Christmas Together Courtside At The Lakers-Knicks Game

Leah Goldman

Though neither singer will come out and say they are back together, Rihanna and Chris Brown seem to be dating again.

The couple spent Christmas together yesterday courtside at the Knicks-Lakers game in L.A. And they must have brought the Lakers luck as Kobe and Co. beat the Knicks 100-94.

rihanna and chris brown lakers game

Photo: Victor Decolongon/Getty Images

Rihanna was also once rumoured to be dating Knicks player J.R. Smith. Awkward.

