Rihanna And Chris Brown Spent Christmas Together Courtside At The Lakers-Knicks Game

Though neither singer will come out and say they are back together, Rihanna and Chris Brown seem to be dating again.



The couple spent Christmas together yesterday courtside at the Knicks-Lakers game in L.A. And they must have brought the Lakers luck as Kobe and Co. beat the Knicks 100-94.

Photo: Victor Decolongon/Getty Images

Rihanna was also once rumoured to be dating Knicks player J.R. Smith. Awkward.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.